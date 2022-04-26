AP Inter Hall Tickets 2022 Released: Check the Official Website, How to Download

Download the AP Inter Classes 11,12 Hall Tickets 2022 from the BIE website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Board of Intermediate Examinations (BIE), Andhra Pradesh has officially declared the AP Class 11 and 12 Exam Hall Tickets 2022. Candidates now have access to their admit cards as the board has officially released them on their website. They can download the AP Classes 11 and 12 Inter Hall Tickets 2022 from the official website of BIE: bie.ap.gov.in. Candidates appearing for the AP Inter Class 11,12 exam can also look for other details and the latest updates on the website.
The official notification posted by the BIE also states that the principals should check the names, medium, subjects appearing, etc, as mentioned in the hall tickets. It is important for everybody to check the official notification.
The official notification is also available on the website: bie.ap.gov.in. for the candidates and others to check.
Candidates should note that they can download the AP Inter Hall Tickets 2022 from three websites. The list of websites to download the admit card are as follows:
bie.ap.gov.in
jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in
manabadi.co.in.
As the admit cards are already out, it is important to know the correct way to download them from the website.
Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to download the AP Inter Hall Tickets/Admit Cards 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official website of BIE: bie.ap.gov.in. You can also visit jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.
Step 2: Click on the AP Inter Hall Tickets 2022 link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your login details correctly
Step 4: Your AP Inter Hall Tickets 2022 will display on the screen
Step 5: Save the hall ticket and download it from the website
Step 6: You can also take a printout of the AP Inter Admit Card 2022 for future reference
They should also check all the details on the admit card correctly while downloading from the website.
