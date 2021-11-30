AP ECET 2021 Seat Allotment Result Announced

AP ECET Seat Allotment 2021 Result on sche.ap.gov.in. Image used for representation purpose.
AP ECET Seat Allotment 2021: First phase seat allotment result of AP ECET 2021 has been announced by the Department of Technical Education (DTE) Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Tuesday, 30 November 2021. Registration for the same commenced from 20 November 2021.
Candidates who registered AP ECET 1st phase counselling can check the result on the official website of APSCHE: sche.ap.gov.in.
Visit the official website of AP ECET: sche.ap.gov.in
Click on the 'AP ECET - 2021' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'Allotment Order & Self Reporting'
Enter your ECET Hallticket number and date of birth
Click on 'Submit'
AP ECET result will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future reference
According to the official website, self-reporting, reporting at college and commencement of classwork will begin from 30 November onwards.
AP ECET is an entrance exam conducted by JNT University, Anantapur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. It was held for lateral admission into second year regular B.E., BTech, BPharmacy courses.