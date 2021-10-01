AP ECET 2021 Result Declared: Here's How to Check It

AP ECET is an entrance exam conducted by JNT University, Anantapur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. It is held for lateral admission into second year regular B.E., BTech, BPharmacy courses. The exam consists of 200 objective type questions.

As per the information booklet, the qualifying percentage marks for obtaining a rank in APECET 2021 is 25 percent of the aggregate marks in the four subjects (three subjects for B.Sc. Mathematics) ie, 50 marks out of a total of 200. However, in the case of SC/ST candidates, there shall be no minimum qualifying marks for ranking the candidates.