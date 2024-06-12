AP EAMCET Results 2024 Declared: Download AP EAPCET Manabadi Scorecards; Details

Know how to download the AP EAMCET Results 2024 from the website.
AP EAMCET Results 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agricultural, and Medical Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET results 2024 have been declared online. All concerned candidates must download the AP EAMCET or EAPCET results 2024 from the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates were patiently waiting for the AP EAMCET Manabadi results to be declared. Now, they can finally go through the scores and the personal details mentioned in the result.
Concerned candidates can download the AP EAMCET results 2024 after entering their login credentials. You must contact the officials in case of any problems regarding the AP EAPCET results 2024 Manabadi. All the latest announcements about the scorecards are available on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. One must check the announcements and stay updated with the latest details about the results.
The officials announced the AP EAMCET Manabadi toppers' names along with the results. You can check the names and the cut-off percentage on the website after downloading the results.
According to the latest official details, the AP EAMCET 2024 exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream was conducted on 16 May and 17 May. The Engineering stream exam took place from 18 May to 23 May.
The provisional answer key was formally declared on 23 May, and candidates were allowed to raise objections till 25 May. The result is prepared after considering the objections. Selected candidates must stay alert to know the counselling dates and other important details.
Around 3,62,851 candidates registered for the EAPCET 2024 Manabadi exam. Approximately, 3,39,139 candidates appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates. Now, it's time to check the scores and cut-off percentage.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the AP EAMCET results 2024 Manabadi:
Visit cets.apsche.ap.gov.in for the result link.
Click on the EAPCET exam page and enter your login details.
The AP EAMCET Manabadi result will open on a new page.
Check the scores and personal information mentioned on the scorecard properly.
Download the AP EAMCET/EAPCET result from the website.
You can save a hard copy of the result for future use.
