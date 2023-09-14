AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule Issued: Registration Starts Today

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule Issued: Registration Starts Today

Saima Andrabi
Education
Published:

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration Begins Today: The AP EAMCET Round 2 Counselling Schedule has been released by the concerned authorities on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. As per the schedule, the registration process for EAMCET second round counselling will commence from today on 14 September 2023.

The last date to apply for the AP EAMCET final phase counselling is Friday, 15 September 2023. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the last phase of counselling must follow the below steps to apply.

AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Final Phase: Important Dates

Here is the list of important dates for the AP EAMCET 2023 Second Round Counselling.

Counselling Start Date: 14 September 2023

Counselling End Date: 15 September 2023

Online Verification of Documents: 14 to 16 September 2023

Exercising web Options: 14 to 17 September 2023

Edit or Change in Options: 17 September 2023

Seat Allotment Result: 21 September 2023

Self Reporting and Reporting at Colleges: 22 to 25 September 2023

AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling fee is Rs 1200 for candidates belonging to OC and BC categories. However, SC and ST candidates have to pay Rs 600. The payment can be made via online modes using Net banking, credit card, and debit card.
AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling: Steps To Apply for Last Round of Counselling

Follow below steps to apply for the AP EAMCET 2023 Round 2 counselling.

  • Go to the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling.

  • Register yourself if not already done.

  • Go to the login page, and enter the required login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • The counselling form will show up on the screen.

  • Fill all the important details.

  • Make the payment and submit the form.

  • Download, save, and print a hardcopy of counselling form for future reference.

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT