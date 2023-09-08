NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Released At mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has declared the NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 yesterday, 7 September 2023. Candidates who had applied and registered for the Round 3 seat allotment can check the results on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, candidates need to upload the official documents on MCC portal on 9 September 2023 and they will have to report between 10 to 18 September 2023. The candidates who will join the institutes, their data will be verified from 19 September to 20 September 2023. Let's have a look below at the steps to download NEET UG 2023 Seat allotment result.