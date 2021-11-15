AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Seat Allotment Result to be Announced Today

AP EAMCET/ EAPCET seat allotment result to be declared on sche.ap.gov.in. Images used for representational purposes.
AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to release first phase seat allotment result of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET/ EAMCET) 2021 on Monday, 15 November.
The seat allotment result has been postponed twice already. Earlier, it was scheduled to be announced on Wednesday, 10 November, which was later deferred to Friday, 12 November, and then to 15 November.
The web counselling process for qualified candidates of AP EAMCET exam commenced from 25 October.
Visit the official website of APSCHE: sche.ap.gov.in
Click on AP EAPCET phase 1 seat allotment result link on the homepage
Enter your registered credentials and login
Your result will appear on the screen
AP EAMCET seat allotment result will be prepared on the basis of the options exercised, merit rank and category of the candidate.
After the declaration of result, candidates are required to report (self-reporting) online and at the allotted college as well. "These two stages are mandatory and mere reporting through self-reporting or reporting at the college is alone not sufficient to retain a seat," reads the official notice.
