AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Seat Allotment Result to be Announced Today

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to release first phase seat allotment result of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET/ EAMCET) 2021 on Monday, 15 November.

The seat allotment result has been postponed twice already. Earlier, it was scheduled to be announced on Wednesday, 10 November, which was later deferred to Friday, 12 November, and then to 15 November.

The web counselling process for qualified candidates of AP EAMCET exam commenced from 25 October.