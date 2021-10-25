AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2021 Counselling Process Begins: Check Registration Process

AP EAMCET Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Monday, 25 October, commenced the counselling process of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET/ AP EAMCET) 2021.

"The qualified and eligible candidates of APEAPCET-2021(M.P.C. Stream) are informed to participate in web counseling for the seats available in (i) University & Private Engineering Colleges and Private Universities and (ii) University & Private Pharmacy colleges under Convenor quota in the State of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2021-22," reads the official notification.

Candidates who have qualified the exam can register on the official website of APSCHE: sche.ap.gov.in.