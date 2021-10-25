AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2021 Counselling Process Begins: Check Registration Process

Apply for AP EAMCET 2021 counselling on sche.ap.gov.in. Image used for representation purpose.
(Photo: iStock)
AP EAMCET Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Monday, 25 October, commenced the counselling process of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET/ AP EAMCET) 2021.
"The qualified and eligible candidates of APEAPCET-2021(M.P.C. Stream) are informed to participate in web counseling for the seats available in (i) University & Private Engineering Colleges and Private Universities and (ii) University & Private Pharmacy colleges under Convenor quota in the State of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2021-22," reads the official notification.
Candidates who have qualified the exam can register on the official website of APSCHE: sche.ap.gov.in.
Online payment of processing fee/ registration and online certificate verification: 25 to 30 October 2021
Online Verification of uploaded certificates at notified help line centers: 26 to 31 October 2021
Exercising the web options by the registered and eligible candidates: 1 to 5 November 2021
Change of options for the candidates: 6 to 10 November 2021
Allotment of seats: 10 November
Candidates will be required to report at college between 10 to 15 November 2021
Classwork will begin from 15 November 2021
Visit the official website: sche.ap.gov.in.
Click on 'EAPCET 2021 Admission'
Click on candidate registration link
Enter AP EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth.
Check information on registration form, accept the declaration, and pay the registration fee.
AP EAPCET 2021 counselling registration fee payment: The processing fee for web counseling is Rs1200 (for OC/BC) and Rs 600 (for SC/ST).
For more details, candidates can check the official website of APSCHE: sche.ap.gov.in.