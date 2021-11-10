AP EAMCET 2021 Counselling: First Phase Seat Allotment Result Postponed

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release first phase seat allotment result of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET/ EAMCET) 2021 on Friday, 12 November 2021.

It was scheduled to be announced on Wednesday, 10 November, but was postponed for two days.

The counselling process for the same commenced on 25 October 2021.

Candidates who have participated in the web counselling, will be able to check first round seat allotment result on the official website of of APSCHE: sche.ap.gov.in.