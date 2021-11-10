AP EAMCET 2021 Counselling: First Phase Seat Allotment Result Postponed
AP EAMCET 2021 first pha.se seat allotment result will be released on Friday, 12 November 2021.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release first phase seat allotment result of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET/ EAMCET) 2021 on Friday, 12 November 2021.
It was scheduled to be announced on Wednesday, 10 November, but was postponed for two days.
The counselling process for the same commenced on 25 October 2021.
Candidates who have participated in the web counselling, will be able to check first round seat allotment result on the official website of of APSCHE: sche.ap.gov.in.
How to Check AP EAMCET 2021 Seat Allotment Result?
Visit the official website: sche.ap.gov.in.
Click on EAPCET phase 1 seat allotment result on the homepage.
Enter your registered credentials and login.
Your result will appear on the screen.
The web counseling was conducted for the seats available in:
University & Private Engineering Colleges and Private Universities, &
University & Private Pharmacy colleges under Convenor quota in the State of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2021-22.
Candidates who will be shortlisted in phase 1 seat allotment will be required to report at allotted college between by 15 November 2021. Classwork will begin from 15 November 2021.
For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of APSCHE.
This year, a total of 1,66,460 engineering aspirants appeared for AP EAMCET examination. A total of 1,34,205 candidates have qualified the same.
