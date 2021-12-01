AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Final Phase Registration to Begin Tomorrow

AP EAMCET 2021 final phase counselling to begin on sche.ap.gov.in. Image used for representation purpose.
The Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to commence final phase registration for web counselling process of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET/ AP EAMCET) 2021 from Thursday, 2 December 2021.
"Qualified and eligible Candidates of APEAPCET-2021 who have participated in first phase Counseling are informed to exercise their options afresh for the leftover seats now available and consequential vacancies that may arise in the process of allotment, additional seats available in new colleges/courses," reads the official notification released by APSCHE.
Eligible candidates can register for the same on the official website of APSCHE: sche.ap.gov.in.
Online payment of processing fee/ registration and online certificate verification: 2 to 3 December 2021
Online Verification of uploaded certificates at notified help line centers: 3 to 4 December 2021
Exercising the web options by the registered and eligible candidates: 2 to 5 December 2021
Allotment of seats: 9 December 2021
Go to the official website: sche.ap.gov.in.
Click on 'AP EAPCET - 2021'
Click on candidate registration link
Enter your AP EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth.
Check information on registration form, accept the declaration, and pay the registration fee
AP EAPCET 2021 counselling registration fee payment: Web Counselling registration fee for OC/OB candidates is Rs 1200, while SC/ST candidates have to pay Rs 600 for web counselling registration.
