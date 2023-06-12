AP EAMCET 2023 Result Date 14 June: Check on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and Manabadi

AP EAMCET 2023 Result on 14 June: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) Result will be declared on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 at 10:30 am on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and Manabadi.

Candidates who appeared in the EAMCET 2023 can download and check their scores on the aforementioned website by following the below mentioned steps.

According to a report by indianexpress.com, the KCET 2023 Result Date and Time were confirmed by an official. Botsa Satyanarayana, Minister for Education will announce the result in Vijaywada.