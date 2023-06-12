AP EAMCET 2023 Result Date 14 June: Check on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and Manabadi

AP EAMCET Result 2023 will be declared on 14 June. Check important details here.
(Photo: iStock)
AP EAMCET 2023 Result on 14 June: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) Result will be declared on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 at 10:30 am on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and Manabadi.
Candidates who appeared in the EAMCET 2023 can download and check their scores on the aforementioned website by following the below mentioned steps.
According to a report by indianexpress.com, the KCET 2023 Result Date and Time were confirmed by an official. Botsa Satyanarayana, Minister for Education will announce the result in Vijaywada.
The Jawaharlal National Technical University (JNTU) Anantapur conducted the EAPCET exam on behalf of APSCHE. For engineering stream, the exam was held from 15 to 19 May 2023. The exam was conducted on 22 and 23 May for agriculture and pharmacy streams.
The EAMCET answer key was released on 24 May for all the streams. Since it was provisional, the candidates were allowed to challenge and raise objections till 26 May, 9 am. The final answer key may be released along with the result on 14 June.
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on AP EAMCET 2023.
Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct result link for AP EAMCET 2023.
A login page will open.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your EAPCET result will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print the scorecard for future reference.
