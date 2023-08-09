Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Schedule Revised: Seat Allotment Result on 23 August

AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Schedule Revised: Seat Allotment Result on 23 August

Check the new dates below according to the Revised Schedule of AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling.
Saima Andrabi
The AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Schedule has been revised by the APSCHE and the Department of Technical Education on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the AP EAMCET 2023 Web Counselling round must follow the below steps to download the AP EAMCET 2023 Revised Counselling Schedule PDF by following the below mentioned steps.

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on AP EAMCET Counselling 2023.

AP EAMCET 2023 Revised Counselling Schedule: Important Dates

As per the revised counselling schedule of AP EAMCET 2023, following are the new dates that candidates must remember.

Activation of Option Entry Link: 7 August 2023

Last Date for Option Entry: 14 August 2023

Date of Changing Options: 16 August 2023

Seat Allotment Result 2023 Release Date: 23 August 2023

Reporting and Joining at Allotted Colleges: 23 to 31 August 2023

Commencement of Classwork: 31 August 2023

According to the previous AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Schedule, the registered candidates were allowed to apply for option entry from 3 to 8 August, which has been postponed now.
How To Download the AP EAMCET 2023 Revised Counselling Schedule PDF?

  • Visit the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

  • On the appeared home page, go to the latest notifications and click on the direct link for Revised AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Schedule.

  • A PDF file will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Check the revised AP EAMCET counselling dates carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a hard copy of the schedule for future references.

