Schools in Andhra Pradesh to Reopen from 2 Nov on Odd-Even Basis

The Chief Minister asked the officials to design the academic calendar keeping in mind all the COVID precautions.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, 20 October, instructed the concerned officials to reopen schools from 2 November after a hiatus of five months owing to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Reddy directed the officials during the Spandana video conference on Tuesday, advising them to follow all the COVID guidelines and standard operating procedures.

The chief minister asked the officials to design the academic calendar keeping in mind all the COVID precautions.

However, schools will not be opened completely but in a partial manner, functioning only during forenoon in entire November and releasing students everyday after their mid-day meal. Similarly, no classes will be held back to back. Classes I, III, V, VII and IX will have classes on one day, and the rest on other days.

"Schools with more than 750 students will have two working days per class per week, and schools with less than 750 students will have three working days per week," said an official. Maintaining hand sanitisation and physical distancing are mandatory. Students will be divided into smaller sections to avoid congestion in classrooms. The Chief Minister said these guidelines will be reviewed in December, depending on the prevailing conditions. He also said that online classes will be provided to children who cannot attend classes.