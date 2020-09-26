‘First Day of School in Kashmir Since Aug 2019, Only Few Present’

Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam

Video Producer: Anthony S Rozario

On Monday, 21 September, schools for classes 9 to 12 reopened in Kashmir after a gap of over a year due to the abrogation of Article 370 and later, the coronavirus lockdown. I was both excited and nervous at the same time. I took all precautionary measures like carrying a hand sanitizer and wearing a mask. I had expected that whatever me and my classmates had missed on in online classes due to poor connectivity and a buffering 2G network, we would be able to learn now.

We have already missed a lot of topics and chapters, so I was expecting to at least start the process of completing those since our exams are also coming up soon.

Unfortunately, there was hardly anyone at the school.

There were very few staff members and students present. My school got over before time because of this and I was home early, too. We couldn't study as much as we had expected. Because there is a chance of contracting COVID-19, no parent would like their child to risk going to school and catch the virus. Therefore, barely anyone was in attendance. Luckily, there were a few friends I got to meet but we couldn’t shake hands or greet each other properly. We maintained social distancing and talked from afar. Hopefully, things will get better soon and I will attend class with full strength.

