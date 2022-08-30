AP Inter Supply Results 2022 Declared for 1st and 2nd Years: How To Check?

AP Intermediate Results 2022 for 1st and 2nd years have been declared on the website.
The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) has declared the AP Inter Supply Results 2022 for 1st and 2nd years on Tuesday, 30 August 2022. Candidates who appeared for the IPASE Exams 2022 can now check their results from the official website, bie.ap.gov.in, and manabadi.
Earlier, it was being speculated that only the 2nd year results will be declared for AP EAMCET Counselling, but BIE AP announced the results for both years.
To check the results, candidates have to use their personal login credentials like hall ticket number and date of birth. The AP Inter Supplementary Exams 2022 or IPASE was held on 3 August and concluded on 12 August 2022. The results for the same are now available on the official website.
Go to the official website – bie.ap.gov.in
On the home page, search the link that reads IPASE Results 2022
Click on the link and you will find direct result links for 1st and 2nd Years (General & Vocational)
Click on any of these links, as per your requirement
A login page will show up
Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth
Hit the 'Get Result' option
Your AP Inter Supply Results 2022 will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout of the result copy for future reference
