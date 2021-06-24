Andhra Pradesh Cancels Board Exams After SC Pulls Up State Govt

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday, 24 June, announced the cancellation of class 10 and intermediate (class 11 and 12) board exams in the state.

The Supreme Court had, earlier on Thursday, pulled up the government of Andhra Pradesh over its previous pronouncement to go ahead with physical board exams.

At a press meet, State Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh reportedly said that in view of the SC orders, requiring states to complete exams before 31 July, it has been decided that the Board of Intermediate exams for 2021 will stand cancelled.

Further, Suresh said that following consultation with Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education officials, who informed that conducting exams, evaluation and results declaration would take at least 40 days, apart from having to notify students of the exam schedule 15 days beforehand, it was decided that it is not feasible to conduct exams in such a tight schedule.