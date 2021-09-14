FAQ: Why Does Tamil Nadu Seek to Scrap NEET? What Triggered It?

Image used for representation only.
In a bid to “ensure social justice”, the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday, 13 September, passed a bill to stop admission in medical colleges on the basis of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).
However, the bill will require a sign off by President Ram Nath Kovind to come into law since it challenges a central law.
Here is everything you need to know about why Tamil Nadu is seeking exemption from NEET.
What does the Tamil Nadu NEET Bill aim to fulfil?
The bill was introduced on a recommendation of a committee led by retired judge AK Rajan, which opposed NEET since it is not a fair method to admission and favours the rich section of the society.
NEET “undermines the diverse societal representation in MBBS and higher medical studies, favouring mainly the affordable and affluent sections of the society and thwarting the dreams of underprivileged social groups.”
The bill, according to the recommendation, will ensure “social justice, uphold equality and equal opportunity, protect all vulnerable student communities from being discriminated”.
What did the study uncover about NEET in Tamil Nadu?
The study showed that if NEET continues to be used as an entrance examination, it will severely impact the healthcare system of of the state as there will not be enough doctors at primary health centres, reported NDTV.
According to an Indian Express report, nearly 86,000 responses were taken to prepare the report, majority of whom opposed the medical entrance exam.
Has NEET been exempted before in Tamil Nadu?
For almost a decade, the medical entrance examination was not conducted in Tamil Nadu when the DMK was in power. They have managed to gain a expedition from the President under the UPA alliance rule but the AIADMK failed to do when it came to power.
Will the Tamil Nadu NEET Exemption Bill become a law?
The Article 245 of Constitution of India details the extent of power of the Parliament and the Legislatures of States in different subject matters.
However, NEET and admission to medical colleges fall in the List III of the Seventh Schedule, where both the Centre and State have powers to make laws.
According to the Constitution, if there is a conflict between the Central and State law, the Central law will be established.
However, if a State gains a Presidential exemption, the State law will be established instead.
If passed, will it be enforced for NEET 2021?
No, if the Bill does attain the Presidential exemption, it will come into action from 2022.
What triggered the Tamil Nadu NEET Exemption Bill?
The issue of exemption of NEET for Tamil Nadu has been going for years however it was recently triggered after a 19-year-old student belonging to a Tamil Nadu village died by suicide hours before he was supposed to be appear for the entrance exam.
Another student, 21-year-old M Motilal, too allegedly died by suicide at his house in Tiruchengode, Namakkal district, reported The Hindu.
