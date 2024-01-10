Should AMU’s Minority Status Tag Be Restored? 7-Judge SC Bench Hears Matter

While hearing the case to determine the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday, 9 January, observed that an educational institute cannot be barred from minority status just "because it is regulated by a statute."

A seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court, comprising CJI Chandrachud, Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Surya Kant, JB Pardiwala, Dipankar Datta, Manoj Misra, and Satish Chandra Sharma, is hearing the matter. It was referred to the apex court bench by then-CJI Ranjan Gogoi-led bench in February 2019.