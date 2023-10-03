'Miscreants Were Outsiders': AMU Proctor As Firing Injures 3 on Campus

“While Feroz has been shot on the right side of his chest, Saadiq and Abdullah have been injured by bullet fragments on their bodies,” alleged Mohammed Babar, who claimed he was at the spot when a firing incident took place at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, 3 October.
The three – Saadiq Hasan, Feroz, and Abdullah – were at AMU’s Sir Syed Hall (North) when an alleged scuffle broke out between two groups of students – and many rounds of ammunition were purportedly fired.
Circle Officer (CO) Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal said that the injured are being treated in AMU’s Emergency Unit, and that their condition is stable.
According to the police, the three injured by gunshots during the firing incident were students of AMU.
However, AMU Proctor Prof Wasim Ali told reporters that neither the injured nor those who fired ammunition were students of the university.
“As per the information received by us till now, none of those who are injured are students on the university’s roll. Those who fired the shots were outsiders,” he said.
The Quint could not independently verify if the injured are students of AMU or not.
What Happened?
The AMU Proctor alleged that 10-15 outsiders wielding locally-made guns and weapons came to the university’s Viqarul Mulk (VM) Hall on bikes on Monday night.
According to local reports, the outsiders had first gone to VM Hall and then to Sir Syed Hall (North).
“At around 10:30 last night, we got information that many outsiders entered VM Hall and started firing. We immediately informed the Civil Lines police station and reached the spot. We learnt that the miscreants who had fired rounds of ammunition have escaped from the scene. Thankfully, there have been no serious injuries,” the AMU Proctor told reporters.
He added that the police are investigating the CCTV footage, and the probe is underway.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed at the Civil Lines police station under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (being armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (punishment for unlawful assembly) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The FIR, a copy of which has been accessed by The Quint, names 15 accused, of which 11 are residents of Aligarh and the rest belong to Kasganj, Sambhal, and Budaun in Uttar Pradesh. As per the FIR, all 15 are males and in the age group of 30 to 40 years.
The complainant, Babar, has alleged in the FIR that the accused had a grudge against the three in the past.
When asked about the security arrangement at the campus, the Proctor said that there are only gatekeepers and no security guards at the campus. He alleged that the miscreants brandished their weapons and intimidated the gatekeepers to enter the campus.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)