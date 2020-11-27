AKTU Scraps UPSEE, Students to Get Admission Through JEE Next Year

Students can start practising and preparing for JEE Main by downloading the National Test Abhyas (NTA) app.

Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Thursday, 26 November, will not be conducting the Uttar Pradesh State Engineering Entrance Exam (UPSEE) from the next academic session 2021-22. Instead, the Joint Entrance Engineering (JEE) Main scores will be used for admissions in 1.40 lakh seats in 750 colleges across the state.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) is a national level entrance exam, conducted twice a year by NTA, to offer admissions to BE/BTech courses at the IIITs, NITs and other top engineering institutions across the country.

The first round of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 could be held in February instead of January, owing to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, reported news agency PTI.

According to the report, apart from the spurt in cases, the fact that engineering admission are still underway for the 2020-21 academic year have led authorities to mull the idea.