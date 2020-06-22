The National Test Abhyas app launched by National Testing Agency (NTA), which offers JEE and NEET mock tests will now provide the questions in Hindi as well. The app earlier only had the questions in English.Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank" on Sunday, 21 June, announced the new language update to the app, stating that the change was after considering requests from several students.The JEE and NEET exams were postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. The app has been launched in an effort for students to prepare for these highly competitive tests, which have since been rescheduled.JEE-Mains exam will be held from 18 to 23 July, while NEET 2020 will be conducted on 26 July.The app is available for android smartphones and will soon be available on iOS as well. Students can download the app from Google Play Store for free and register themselves.NTA Clears Rumours Regarding Fake NEET 2020 UG Postponement Notice We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.