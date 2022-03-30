AIMA MAT 2022 May Session Registrations Begin, Check Details

AIMA MAT 2022 May Session Registrations begin on the official website.
The All India Management Association has formally begun the MAT 2022 Registrations for the May 2022 session examinations.
The ones who are interested to apply can finish the process on the official website of AIMA MAT – mat.aima.in.
Candidates can also check the official website for all the latest updates on the MAT 2022 registrations and MAT 2022 PBT Phase 1 exams.
The official website has details on the AIMA MAT 2022 Phase 1 exam registration's start and end date.
If the candidates are interested to know anything more about the MAT 2022 PBT Phase 1 exams, they should check the website – mat.aima.in.
As per the details on the website, the AIMA MAT 2022 Phase 1 Exam registrations will end on 9 May 2022. The Phase 2 Exams registrations will end on 23 May 2022.
It is also important to note that the AIMA MAT 2022 Phase 2 Exam admit card will be available for download by the candidates from 25 May 2022.
Candidates are requested to take note of these important dates to avoid any confusion later on.
All this information is also available on the official website of AIMA MAT – mat.aima.in.
Here are a few simple steps that the candidates need to follow to apply for the MAT 2022 PBT Phase 1 exams:
Step 1: Go to the official website of AIMA MAT: mat.aima.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that states May 2022 PBT Registration on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter all the required details correctly on the registration link.
Step 4: Log in to your account using the registration details.
Step 5: Fill in the MAT 2022 application form by providing all the information.
Step 6: Pay the application fee and click on submit.
Step 7: Take a printout of the form for reference.
