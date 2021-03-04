MAT PBT 2021 Admit Card Released, Here’s How to Download It
MAT-PBT 2021will be conducted on 6 March 2021.
All India Management Association (AIMA) on Wednesday, 3 March, released the admit card of Management Aptitude Test-Paper based Test (MAT-PBT). Candidates who have applied for the same can download their admit card from its official website: https://mat.aima.in/.
MAT is a standardised test to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programs in management institutes across the country.
MAT 2021: How to Download Admit Card
- Visit AIMA’s official website: https://mat.aima.in/.
- Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card for MAT PBT.’
- Log in using your registration number and date of birth.
- Your admit card will appear on your screen.
- Download and print it for future use.
MAT PBT will be followed by MAT Internet Based Test (IBT) which is scheduled on 8, 9, 10, 11, 13 March. Admit Card for the same will be available three days prior to the exam on the official website.
Exam will be conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms. Candidates are required to submit a self-declaration form on the day of exam.
