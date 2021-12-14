AIMA MAT CBT Admit Card 2021 to be Released Tomorrow

MAT Admit Card: All India Management Association (AIMA) has deferred the release of admit card for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) - Computer Based Test (CBT) 2021 to Wednesday, 15 December 2021 (04 pm). Earlier, it was scheduled to release on Tuesday, 14 December.

Registration for the same were extended till 01 pm, 14 December.

Candidates who have registered for the same will be able to download MAT CBT 2021 admit card from the official website AIMA MAT: mat.aima.in.