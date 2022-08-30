Osmania University PG Admit Card 2022 Released; Steps To Download & Check

Osmania University (OU) PG Admit Card has been released for the semester exams that will be held in September.
Osmania University (OU) has officially released the admit card 2022 for the candidates who are going to appear in the postgraduate (PG) semester exams that will be conducted from 2 September 2022. The OU PG Admit card 2022 is available for the second and fourth semester candidates who are admitted for the different regular PG courses.
Candidates can download their admit cards/hall tickets from the official website of the university – osmania.ac.in. To check the admit cards, they will have to use their personal login credentials, like the application number and password that were created during the registration/application process.
Candidates of Osmania University who will be appearing in the semester exams, that will be held from 2 September, can download their admit cards/hall tickets by following the steps below:
Visit the OU official website – osmania .ac.in.
On the homepage, search the direct link for downloading the 'OU PG Admit Card 2022 for 2nd & 4th Semester Exams'.
Click on the link and a candidate login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the login details like your application number and password.
Hit the submit/login option.
Your OU PG admit card 2022 will show up on the screen.
Check your details correctly.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
