Jharkhand: Child Reports on the Sorry State of His School, Officials Take Action

Twelve-year-old child, Sarfaraz Khan from Bhikhiyachak village in Mahagama block of Godda district, Jharkhand.
Photo accessed by The Quint
A twelve-year-old child, Sarfaraz Khan, from Bhikhiyachak village in Mahagama block of Godda district, Jharkhand, put a stick on an empty coke bottle and went around his school showing people the sorry state of affairs there.
The video shows lack of basic amenities in the classroom, and the washroom without any water or toilet seats. He then asks his fellow students to tell him why they don't come to school and why the are classrooms empty.
According to a media report, Sarfaraz has alleged that after his "news report" went viral, his teachers came to his house and threatened his mother with an FIR.
Praveen Choudhary, Block Development Officer, Mahagama Block, Godda district, told The Quint that he had come across this video yesterday on 3 August, after which he and the SDO went to the school together on Thursday, 4 August, where they found a lot of irregularities.
In the video, Sarfaraz opens the door to a classroom and shows how it is empty, adding, "The teachers only come here to take attendance."
He shows a hand pump that has been dug but never been installed, so there is no water either. The school campus is covered in weeds and shrubs, and the school building has water seepage and blockage.
Sarfaraz concludes his video by asking for the school to be repaired and asks the authorities to question the teachers on why the money meant for the school is not put into getting it fixed.
