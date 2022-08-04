Jharkhand: Child Reports on the Sorry State of His School, Officials Take Action

A twelve-year-old child, Sarfaraz Khan, from Bhikhiyachak village in Mahagama block of Godda district, Jharkhand, put a stick on an empty coke bottle and went around his school showing people the sorry state of affairs there.

The video shows lack of basic amenities in the classroom, and the washroom without any water or toilet seats. He then asks his fellow students to tell him why they don't come to school and why the are classrooms empty.