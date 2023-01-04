Kerala School Kalolsavam 2023: Latest Score Table Here; Check Leading District

The Kerala School Kalolsavam 2023 was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Kozhikode. This time approximately 14,000 secondary school students are expected to participate in the 61st edition of Kerala School Kalolsavam. It is important to note that students from state schools in 14 districts of Kerala are likely to participate in the 239 events. One must also note that according to the latest details, around 24 venues in the city will host the events for interested students.

Students are extremely excited to participate in the Kerala School Kalolsavam 2023 this time. People should note that this is the 61st edition of Kerala School Kalolsavam that commenced at Kozhikode. For those who don't know, it is the State School Arts Festival where the winner takes home the golden cup. Every district aims to win the golden cup.