Maharashtra Govt Extends EWS Quota to Marathas After SC Ruling

The Maharashtra government on 31 May, Monday, passed a resolution to incorporate the Maratha community in the 10 percent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

Presently, families who have a gross annual income of Rs 8 lakh or less are eligible for the EWS quota, provided that they are not protected by caste or any other reservation.

A government order instating the policy for the Maratha community, which had been categorised as a Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC), was released by the General Administration Department (GAD), as per an Indian Express report.