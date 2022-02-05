2000 Indian Students Without Answers as 3 Canadian Colleges Close Abruptly

They also sent a letter to the Minister of Education of Canada, the Indian Ambassador to Canada, the Montreal MP and various ministers of the opposition, according to the publication.

“The hapless students and their parents, who have spent roughly around Rs 16 to 17 lakh on their child’s education in Canada are disturbed. The study visas of 95% students back home in Punjab, who were taking online classes, have been refused by the Canadian government," Varun Khanna, a former student who led the rally told The Wire.

"At the same time, 70 percent of students in Montreal, who were in their last semester, are now stuck. Lastly, the future of 30 percent. freshers, who joined college last year is also at stake,” he added.