Stress, Anxiety, Relief: Class 10 & 12 Students On Board Exams

Ravish Narang, a class XII student from Mumbai, Maharashtra urged the Centre to conduct the exam online as, “The CBSE board is saying they have increased the test centres by 50-60 per cent. Even when doctors wear PPE kits while treating patients, they end-up contracting the coronavirus. So, do you think you can safeguard students from COVID-19 with just social distancing?”

A few students believe this will give more time for preparation for those students who have had tragedies at their homes due to this virus.