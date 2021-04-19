Stress, Anxiety, Relief: Class 10 & 12 Students On Board Exams

Producer: Smitha TK
The news of the cancellation of the class X board exam and postponement of the class XII board exam by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come as a relief for several students and parents. But many students say that this has not alleviated their stress as the 12th graders want to complete their exam and move on to college entrance exam coaching.
Following a campaign that demanded #CancelBoardExams due to the alarming surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the education department made the announcement on Wednesday ,.
The Quint spoke to students from 10th and 12th grade to understand if they approve of the decision.
“Somehow when I managed to pick up the morale and get the motivation to seriously start preparing from March to April...as I wanted to perform well...this bomb suddenly drops–that the exams are postponed again,” said Hamsini, a class XII student from Chennai.
The Centre announced that the situation will be reviewed on 1 June 2021.
The results for CBSE Class X will now be based on internal assessment marks.
As of 19 April, India reported 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the data updated by the health ministry. The highest one-day surge so far took India's COVID caseload past the 1.5 crore mark.
Ravish Narang, a class XII student from Mumbai, Maharashtra urged the Centre to conduct the exam online as, “The CBSE board is saying they have increased the test centres by 50-60 per cent. Even when doctors wear PPE kits while treating patients, they end-up contracting the coronavirus. So, do you think you can safeguard students from COVID-19 with just social distancing?”
A few students believe this will give more time for preparation for those students who have had tragedies at their homes due to this virus.
