CBSE Class 10 Board Cancelled, 12 Deferred: What do Students Feel?

Anika and Ria are among the lakhs of students affected by the CBSE's decision on 14 April to cancel CBSE class 10 exams and postpone CBSE class 12 exams, respectively.

Amid a constant sea of #CancelBoardExams on social media and amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in India, these decisions were taken at the highest level between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top Education Ministry officials.

Not only students, the announcement has also been well received by schools. In this episode, you will hear from students and several school principals on what impact the change in exam schedule will have on students and what students should do during this time.

If you are a student or parent tuning in, stay put. There is a lot of useful advice for you in this episode, from both teachers and students.