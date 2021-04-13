COVID: With No Clarity from CBSE, CISCE, Schools Fret Over Boards 

Since multiple media reports have pointed out that the second wave has also been affecting children and younger age groups, and is more virulent, a credible health expert needs to clearly say there that if a masked symptomatic student is sitting in a non-air-conditioned hall of 8 students, she wouldn’t pass it on to others.

Schools need greater clarity on how exams will be conducted. “Will all question and answer papers, seats have to be sanitised?”

When asked about the conduct of exams itself, Wattal said that “CBSE should look at exams as an evolving issue, more than a fixed issue,” as it will bring a certain amount of calm and trust among students and their parents.

Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School said that if exams for Class 10 are based on assessment, then half the burden would be reduced and the board can focus on Class 12. Since cancelling Class 12 exams may not be practical, she said that the situation is “extremely fluid” and that the board may have to reconsider its schedule.

Mallika Preman, Principal of Tagore International School, East of Kailash feels that while Class 10 results could be based on internal assessment, the problem lies with Class 12, for whom college admissions depend on results. “How do we conduct and when do we conduct, that is the question,” she said.