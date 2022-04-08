'Serious Matter': Jharkhand HC Sends Notice to CM Soren for Owning Mining Lease

Jharkhand High Court on Friday, 8 April, issued a notice to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren seeking his reply on a petition filed against him for owning a mining lease in Ranchi district's Angara block, reported news agency ANI.

The petition alleged that he got the lease allegedly by misusing his position as the Minister for Department of Mines.

Stating that the matter is "serious", a bench comprising Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad observed that the incident showed the pathetic state of affairs in the state's Mines Department.