Strict Curbs Must in Districts With COVID Positivity Rate Over 10%: Centre

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday, 31 July, said that districts reporting over 10 percent COVID-19 positivity rate in the last few weeks need to consider strict restrictions to stem the spread of infection.

The centre reviewed the COVID-19 situation in 10 states that witnessed a rise in COVID cases and positivity rates.

"All districts reporting a positivity rate of more than 10 percent in the last few weeks need to consider strict restrictions to prevent/curtail the movement of people, formation of crowds and intermingling of people to prevent the spread of infection," the health ministry said in a statement.