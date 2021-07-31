'After Loss of Several Teachers to COVID, Oxygen Plant in AMU for 3rd Wave'

As a student of Aligarh Muslim University, it was a matter of pride for me to learn that on 15 July, it became the first university to have an oxygen plant on the premises of its Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JNMCH). Over 20 teachers from AMU had succumbed to the virus during the second wave of the COVID pandemic. It seems that the university learnt from its mistakes and its gearing up for the third wave.

In April, when cases had peaked, JNMC had run out of medical oxygen to cater to its critically ill patients. At that time, AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor had said that the university will install a new oxygen plant within the next 30 days. This has now become a reality.