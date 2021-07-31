'After Loss of Several Teachers to COVID, Oxygen Plant in AMU for 3rd Wave'

Ashraf Ali visits AMU's oxygen generation plant at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital.
As a student of Aligarh Muslim University, it was a matter of pride for me to learn that on 15 July, it became the first university to have an oxygen plant on the premises of its Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JNMCH). Over 20 teachers from AMU had succumbed to the virus during the second wave of the COVID pandemic. It seems that the university learnt from its mistakes and its gearing up for the third wave.
In April, when cases had peaked, JNMC had run out of medical oxygen to cater to its critically ill patients. At that time, AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor had said that the university will install a new oxygen plant within the next 30 days. This has now become a reality.
I visited JNMCH on 18 July with my friend and cameraperson Neha Gautam, to see the preparation which has been underway since a month. Four oxygen generators have been installed and over Rs 1.4 crore was sanctioned for its development.
I was told by officials on ground that the concentrators will be on for 24 hours and can fill up to three cylinders simultaneously. This will reduce the hassle of refilling a cylinder and people won’t have to travel too far in search of medical oxygen.
I was also told that the capacity of beds, oxygen, and ventilators have been increased at JNMCH and paediatric wards have been made so that children get adequate care, if needed, during the third wave.
Coronavirus has inflicted severe losses to AMU, but now it is ready to fight the third wave with the help of both central and state governments.
