Recommend Criminal Action Against Cops in Disha Encounter Case: Petitioners

The petitioners appearing before the Supreme Court in the 'Disha Encounter case,' welcomed the apex court-appointed commission's report that said on Friday, 20 May, that the Telangana Police had killed four suspects detained in gang rape and murder of a young veterinarian in 2019.

The Inquiry Commission, which was appointed in 2019, recommended that the police personnel who were part of the extrajudicial killing should be "tried for murder."

In a statement by the activists from the Telangana Women and Transgender Organisations Joint Action Committee (WT-JAC Telangana), it was said that criminal action must be initiated against the 10 police officers who are guilty of murder of the four suspects, three of whom were juveniles at that time.