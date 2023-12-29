Delhi Minister Atishi Slams Chief Secretary For Delay in Wazirabad Plant Setup

Delhi Water Minister Atishi Marlena expressed dissatisfaction on Thursday, 28 December with the delays in the implementation of in-situ ammonia treatment in Wazirabad Pond.

The Chief Secretary of Delhi Naresh Kumar was urged to address the significant delay in the project's implementation, despite repeated follow-ups and instructions from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

CM Arvind Kejriwal ordered the implementation of an in-situ treatment project in March, but the project has not been started even after nine months. "The project was supposed to be implemented within 4-6 months. The Chief Secretary was himself present in the meeting. Despite this, the project is yet to take off, plunging a significant part of Delhi into a water crisis yet again," said Atishi.