Delhi Minister Atishi Writes to Centre on 'Irregularities' in 12 DU Colleges  

Atishi has sent two proposals to the Union education minister to address existing education system constraints
Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena addressed a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, noting "irregularities" in 12 city-funded Delhi University colleges

Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena addressed a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, noting "irregularities" in 12 city-funded Delhi University colleges
Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena wrote a letter on Friday, 1 December, that was addressed to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, noting "irregularities" in 12 Delhi University colleges.

"Government of NCT Delhi has noted several serious irregularities and procedural lapses involving hundreds of crores of rupees from the public exchequer,” Atishi alleged in her letter.

Atishi also put forth two proposals to the Union education minister to address the constraints in the existing education system:

  • The first proposal recommends a complete merger of 12 Delhi government-funded colleges.

  • In the second proposal, Atishi recommended that the Centre should take full control of the 12 colleges under the University of Delhi, thereby preventing the Delhi Government from allocating funds to these colleges.

Atishi highlighted that colleges affiliated with DU are not currently accountable to the Delhi government for the judicious use of funds.

