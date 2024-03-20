Delhi HC Seeks ED's Response On Delhi CM Kejriwal's Plea Against 9 Summons

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 20 March, asked for the Enforcement Directorate's response on Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging the nine-summons issued in the Delhi excise policy case.
Kejriwal on Tuesday moved the High Court to challenge several sections of the law as well as the nine-summons issued by the ED in the alleged excise policy scam.
The AAP national convenor's petition, which also challenges some of the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, was deemed unmaintainable by the investigative agency.
Senior advocate AM Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, argued that the petition raises questions, including whether a political party is subject to the anti-money laundering law.
Furthermore, in his reply to the court's question about the AAP leader's absence from the summons, the senior advocate said that protection from coercive action is necessary due to the agency's clear intent to apprehend him during the elections around the corner.
Kejriwal has constantly refused to appear for the summons, calling them "illegal".
While talking to the news agency PTI on this issue, AAP leader Atishi said, "Whether these summons are legal or illegal, that court will decide... The matter is under consideration in Delhi Rouse Avenue Court and High Court."
