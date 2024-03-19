'ED Is BJP's Political Weapon': AAP's Atishi on Allegations Against Kejriwal

Aam Admi Party leader Atishi
(Photo: Screengrab/X)
Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi held a press conference on Tuesday, 19 March, accusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of turning into a political weapon for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"ED released a press release saying Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal have taken a bribe of Rs. 100 crore. This assertion was dismissed by the Supreme Court in Manish Sisodia's bail hearing," Atishi said.
Furthermore, Atishi urged PM Narendra Modi to engage in politics openly.
“If you have trust in your 10 years of work, ask for votes based on your performance. Don't try to remove Arvind Kejriwal from the political arena by getting him arrested through the political ED,” she said.
In its statement, the ED had claimed that BRS leader K Kavitha was allegedly conspiring with AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to obtain favours in the Delhi liquor excise policy case.
(With inputs from PTI.)
