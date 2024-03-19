'ED Is BJP's Political Weapon': AAP's Atishi on Allegations Against Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi held a press conference on Tuesday, 19 March, accusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of turning into a political weapon for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"ED released a press release saying Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal have taken a bribe of Rs. 100 crore. This assertion was dismissed by the Supreme Court in Manish Sisodia's bail hearing," Atishi said.