'Give Us 7 LS Seats, Inflated Bills Will Be Waived Off Within 15 Days': Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
(Photo: X/@AamAadmiParty)
A large number of Delhi residents supporting the Aam Aadmi Party protested against incorrect water bills at the AAP headquarters on Sunday, 25 February.
In the backdrop of alleged exorbitant water bills, and joining in the protests, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to send all seven Lok Sabha candidates of the INDIA alliance from Delhi to Parliament.
“INDIA Alliance will win all seven seats in Delhi. We work for the development and progress of Delhiites. BJP people are busy ruining Delhi; they are busy making Delhiites unhappy. The one who gives relief is greater than the one who kills,” tweeted Delhi CM Kejriwal on X.
The people of Delhi burned the water bill along with the BJP's effigies.
"Give us all seven seats; bills will be waived off within 15 days of winning Lok Sabha elections," said Kejriwal.
Delhiites demonstrated their support for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by joining in large numbers during the protest with people incessantly chanting in support.
Chief Minister Kejriwal addressed a gathering of senior party leaders, workers, and Delhi residents. He said, "Yesterday, I went to Govindpuri in Kalkaji. People have received ridiculous water bills there. Those living in houses as small as 50 square yards received inflated water bills in lakhs of rupees. A house that remained closed during the period received a bill of Rs 3.25 lakh.”
The protest meeting saw AAP National General Secretary Sandeep Pathak, AAP Delhi State Convenor and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai, Delhi Cabinet Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP Delhi state unit vice presidents, MLAs, councillors, party workers, and hundreds of citizens in Delhi.
The Delhi Chief Minister assured citizens that their bills would be recast after being corrected and said that the AAP government is the government of the people of Delhi.
Arvind Kejriwal revealed that the one-time settlement scheme for waiver of water bills for 11 lakh people cannot be fixed overnight, and state urban development minister Saurabh Bharadwaj estimated it would take 80 years to fix the electricity bills.
“Now, if your average consumption is less than 20,000 litres per month, then your entire bill for 5-7 years will come to zero. Our own belief is that the water bill of almost 95% of the people in Delhi will become zero. It should happen because free electricity and free water are your rights and our policy too,” added Kejriwal.
Kejriwal has introduced one more provision in the OTS scheme for those without a correct water bill in the past five years. The scheme will recast the average bill based on the average bills of 10–15 neighbours, assuming they consume the same amount of water. If the neighbours' average bill is less than 20,000 litres per month, the bill will also become zero.
Further, CM Kejriwal added, "If you choose the INDIA bloc this time, Delhi will have its own defence armour, and nobody can trouble the people then. Once you give these 7 seats to us, I promise you that the incorrectly inflated water bills will be waived off within 15 days of the Lok Sabha Elections, and no LG will be able to do anything to the people of Delhi. I am hereby reiterating that you do not need to pay these faulty bills."
