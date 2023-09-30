Delhi CM Kejriwal Introduces 15-Point Winter Action Plan To Curb Air Pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
(Photo: PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, 29 September, announced a 15-point Winter Action Plan to control air pollution in Delhi during the winter season.
"In the past few years, due to the efforts of Delhiites, [there has been] 30% reduction in air pollution levels," said CM Kejriwal.
Further, Kejriwal stated that Delhi has developed specific action plans for 13 identified hotspots, including free distribution of bio-decomposer to over 5,000 acres of farmland, strict monitoring of construction sites, use of anti-dust machines, and reduced vehicular pollution.
Additionally, open waste burning will be banned and if pollution levels rise, the graded response will be implemented rigorously. Collaborative efforts with neighbouring states will continue.
CM Kejriwal has proposed a 15-point 'Winter Action Plan' to address pollution issues during the upcoming winter season:
13 major pollution hotspots have been identified, each with its own action plan, prepared a war room and formed 13 special teams to focus on reducing pollution levels.
To prevent stubble-burning-free distribution of Pusa Bio-Decomposer on more than 5,000 acres of both basmati and non-basmati agricultural land.
Construction activities will be monitored closely. Mechanical road-sweeping machines, water sprinkling machines, and mobile anti-smog guns will be used for road cleaning.
Efforts to reduce vehicular pollution. 90 Delhi roads with excessive traffic will be identified and alternative routes provided, with promotional and awareness campaigns conducted.
Delhi has banned the open burning of garbage, and 611 teams have been established to monitor its implementation.
Industries will use non-polluting fuel.
A Green War Room for round-the-clock monitoring, analysing the daily actions of all agencies, and formulating plans for the next day has been established.
CM Kejriwal urges Delhi residents to download the Green Delhi App and report pollution-related activities, as the app has resolved 90% of the 70,470 complaints received.
The CM announced a real-time source apportionment study in collaboration with IIT Delhi and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, establishing a super site at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya for targeted action.
A complete ban on the production, storage, sale, or purchase of firecrackers in Delhi, as in previous years, has been announced.
Plans to plant 1 crore new saplings to increase green cover in the city.
An eco-e-waste park is being built, with a consultant appointed to expedite its construction.
A plan to launch public awareness campaigns, including 'Run Against Pollution,' 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off,' to combat pollution.
Kejriwal urges neighbouring states to reduce pollution in Delhi by allowing CNG-based vehicles, transitioning industries to PNG, transforming brick kilns, and banning firecrackers.
Strict implementation of Graded Response Action (GRAP) in Delhi, utilising advance forecasts from the Central Government and Commission for Air Quality Management to control pollution.
While talking about the steps taken by the Delhi government against pollution, the chief minister said, "In the last 2–3 years, the Delhi government has purchased new buses on a large scale. To make it more eco-friendly, we purchased electric buses."
"In 2020, the Delhi government launched an electric vehicle policy for all vehicles, be they private or public. This policy has been appreciated worldwide. Today, the largest number of electric vehicles are being purchased in Delhi, which is the highest in the world. Approximately 17% of newly purchased vehicles are e-vehicles in the national capital," he added.
The AAP government has also introduced 24*7 electricity facilities, eliminating the need for generators and reducing smoke and pollution.
The city's industrial units have been shifted from polluting fuels to PNG, reducing the need for long power cuts and generator usage.
