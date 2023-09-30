Delhi CM Kejriwal Introduces 15-Point Winter Action Plan To Curb Air Pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, 29 September, announced a 15-point Winter Action Plan to control air pollution in Delhi during the winter season.

"In the past few years, due to the efforts of Delhiites, [there has been] 30% reduction in air pollution levels," said CM Kejriwal.

Further, Kejriwal stated that Delhi has developed specific action plans for 13 identified hotspots, including free distribution of bio-decomposer to over 5,000 acres of farmland, strict monitoring of construction sites, use of anti-dust machines, and reduced vehicular pollution.

Additionally, open waste burning will be banned and if pollution levels rise, the graded response will be implemented rigorously. Collaborative efforts with neighbouring states will continue.