Delhiites May Lose 12 Years Of Life to Air Pollution: What About Other Cities?

Residents of Delhi are likely to lose 11.9 years of their life – if the current air pollution levels persist, reveals the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report by Chicago University's Energy and Policy Institute. According to the think tank report, the National Capital Territory of Delhi is also the most polluted city in the world.

The Big Point: An average Indian, on the other hand, could see their live expectancy cut short by 5.3 years, if current levels of pollution persist, the AQLI 2023 report indicates.

In the following cities, life expectancy is likely to be cut short by: