India’s Clean Air Program Completes 4 Years-- Fails to Keep Pollution in Control

However, as compared to the annual average PM2.5 levels of 2019, Delhi has seen a 7 per cent improvement in the last 4 years.

Most cities ranked in the top ten most polluted list in 2022 are found in the Indo-Gangetic plain according to the NCAP tracker. All three of Bihar's non-attainment cities--Patna, Muzaffarpur and Gaya, can be found in the top ten most polluted list.

"Real and long-term solutions lie in an airshed approach to address the need for better air pollution management in the region beyond Delhi. It also reiterates the need to check pollution at source to obtain maximum benefit from pollution mitigation efforts," the report said.

Despite the improvement in both PM2.5 and PM10 levels that these cities have shown since 2019, five cities have continued to feature on the list in 2022-- – Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Jodhpur and Mandi Gobindgarh.