‘Dangerous Period’: WHO Chief Warns Against Highly Infectious Delta Variant

The world is in a “very dangerous period” of the coronavirus pandemic which is compounded by more transmissible variants like the Delta, first found in India, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing on Friday, 2 July.

“Delta variant is dangerous and is continuing to evolve and mutate, which requires constant evaluation and careful adjustment of the public health response,” he said.

The Delta variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain in many countries, but no country is out of the woods yet, Dr Tedros said.