Scammed & Jailed: How a Czech Man's Mission to Catch Indian Scamster Went Wrong

In September 2021, Peter Kasparek, a game developer, first connected with ‘Ayan Bose’ or ‘Anay Basu’ via Facebook to create animations for a video game. He paid $450 to Bose, the advance payment of a total $1,500 fee, to get the work started.

But soon after Bose got the first installment, he ghosted Kasparek. And on 22 December 2021, he blocked him.

One year later, Kasparek, who's a Czech citizen, found himself in Central Jail in Bihar's Motihari. He is out of the prison now – and back in his country of residence, the UK – but he says, 'Such missteps can be avoided if India had a provision to submit crime complaints from abroad'.

This is the story of Kasparek and other foreign nationals who become victims to online scams in India, but due to India's online cybercrime reporting portal remaining inaccessible outside India, face serious consequences.