Inside India’s Cyber Crime Crisis: How Scams are Targeting Everyday Indians

Sextortion is particularly dangerous, exploiting personal fears and vulnerabilities. Victims receive unexpected video calls or messages from strangers, often asking for money to prevent sharing compromising content with family and friends. This tactic has not only led to financial losses but has also tarnished reputations and, in some cases, caused mental distress.

Similarly, fake trading apps lure users with promises of quick financial returns. Many unsuspecting users invest their hard-earned money, only to find their accounts drained and the scammers untraceable. These schemes have resulted in reported losses of over ₹1,420 crores.

Criminals often impersonate officials from trusted agencies, such as the police or telecommunications companies, to gain victims’ trust.