'Drank Toilet Water To Survive': Men Kidnapped, Tortured in Libya Recall Ordeal

The men were allegedly kept in Benghazi for at least a month before they were moved to Zuwara city near the border of Libya and Tunisia. It is here that the men were kidnapped, thrashed, tortured, and kept hungry for days, allegedly by the local mafia.

"Since Anmol is Sikh, they used to harass him and threaten to cut his hair. They tortured him mentally," Ramandeep alleged.

The relatives of the men told The Quint that the mafia allegedly had demanded a hefty ransom.

"The men working for the mafia used to video call us and thrash my brother in front of our eyes. They demanded a ransom of Rs 6 lakh," Ramandeep alleged.

She added her family had no money to pay the kidnappers and could only arrange for Rs 2 lakh, which she transferred to the travel agent's account.