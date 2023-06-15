'Agents Lured, Trafficked Unaware Women To Oman': Punjab Police Nabs Eight

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Punjab police has arrested eight 'agents' and registered 18 First Information Reports (FIRs) so far in cases relating to women from Punjab being ‘trafficked’ to Oman and other Gulf countries on the pretext of being employed as domestic helps.

Of the 18 FIRs registered, five were filed in Ferozepur, four in Hoshiarpur, two each in Ludhiana (rural), Tarn Taran and Jalandhar (rural) and one each in Moga, Bhatinda and Nawanshahr, SIT chief Randhir Kumar told The Quint.

On 2 May, The Quint reported that several women from Punjab were allegedly deceived into taking up jobs as domestic helps and sent to Oman via Dubai through illegal channels. These women underwent testing circumstances with their passports being confiscated, being locked up for days without food, and being forced to work for long hours without pay.

Women who had been rescued and brought back to India had narrated horror stories of exploitation and abuse to The Quint a month ago.

The Quint speaks to Punjab police on the action taken in these cases so far; measures being taken to rescue those who are still stranded in Oman; and steps to rehabilitate those who have somehow made it back home.