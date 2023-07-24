Month After Sending SOS, Woman Stranded in Oman Repatriated, Reunited With Kids

“Ghar aake sabse pehle bachhon ko pakad kar royi (As soon as I got home, I held my children and cried),” said the 40-year-old Indian woman, who had been sending SOS messages to The Quint daily since 6 June to help rescue her from Oman, where she had been stranded for over six months.

On 27 December 2022, the woman was sent to Oman allegedly by unscrupulous travel agents based out of Mumbai on the pretext of a job as a domestic worker. After she landed in Muscat, however, she was taken to an "office" by the local agents there and allegedly kept in captivity for at least a month.

Harassed by the local agents and coerced into signing an employment contract, the woman said that her employer did not mistreat her although she was made to work for excruciatingly long hours.